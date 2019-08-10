As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) as Stock Value Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 43,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.49M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CFO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S CONSENT ORDER CAP WILL PUSH BANK’S EFFICIENCY RATIO ABOVE 59 PERCENT FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.12% or 105,607 shares. Vantage Limited owns 206,390 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 18,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 3.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp holds 44,629 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 0.11% or 17,677 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Of Virginia Va invested in 251,964 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 21.19 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.98% or 35,572 shares. Hamel Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.84M shares. Peak Asset Management invested 3.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piershale Grp holds 0.2% or 6,164 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has invested 1.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) by 8,804 shares to 277,530 shares, valued at $42.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Services Corporatio (NYSE:INT) by 89,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.31B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Prtn has 1.39% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company reported 29.09M shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 24,367 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kamunting Street Management Lp has 105,000 shares. Hollencrest Cap stated it has 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Piedmont Investment Inc reported 106,628 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 848,077 shares. Fire holds 4.59% or 255,086 shares. Rhenman And Asset Management Ab owns 5,858 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 6,177 shares.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) by 36,921 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $64.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.