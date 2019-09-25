As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Its Position by $405,000; Tortoise Capital Advisors Cut Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $513,000; Valuation Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 372,290 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, down from 399,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 2.50M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Cap reported 260,558 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 766,760 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 96,559 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 9,794 shares. 36,349 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Citigroup Incorporated owns 365,554 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson Com holds 0.01% or 20,289 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 182,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 5.42M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 872,939 shares. 47,789 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:DKL) by 35,793 shares to 323,720 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11,000 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,123 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

