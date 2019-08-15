As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Jag Capital Management Increased by $331,621 Its Stake; Jane Street Group Trimmed Noble Energy (NBL) Position as Valuation Declined

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 52.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 33,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 30,798 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, down from 64,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 6.23 million shares traded or 16.58% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 46,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35M shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 99,890 shares to 122,004 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,318 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc (Put) by 610,600 shares to 959,500 shares, valued at $61.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 822,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

