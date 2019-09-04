As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut Its Position; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Archon Partners Has Lowered Holding by $2.95 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 374,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24M, down from 389,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 10.00 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 1.58M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.98 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.