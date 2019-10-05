As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Edmp Lowered by $311,796 Its Holding; Brant Point Investment Management Maintains Stake in Electronic Arts (EA)

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 22.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 53,639 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 43,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 2.00 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Incorporated owns 1.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,877 shares. Barry Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. Portland Global Advsr Ltd has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Rech & Mgmt invested in 7,231 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Citizens Bank And Tru has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 2.69 million shares or 1.01% of the stock. Community Financial Bank Na reported 156,443 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv reported 1.4% stake. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,957 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. 7,783 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd. Caxton Assocs LP has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,300 shares. Harbour Investment Management Limited Co invested in 54,720 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Dt Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.61% or 80,195 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97.93 million shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 25,000 shares to 50,307 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,217 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).