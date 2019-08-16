As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Capital Wealth Planning Lowered Holding; Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $8.27 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 137,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 763,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.88 million, down from 901,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 1.69 million shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 65,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited holds 2.58M shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 3,000 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 7,482 shares. Kings Point Mgmt has 400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 55,487 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fincl Services accumulated 240 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 1.1% or 25,397 shares. Thompson Inv Management Inc stated it has 12,030 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Adage Prns Gp Limited Liability Co owns 56,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Asset Management One Ltd has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 72,960 shares. 604,543 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Shell Asset Company invested in 43,332 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 189,433 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Incorporat by 336,700 shares to 903,800 shares, valued at $82.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc. Cla (NYSE:DATA) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nomura accumulated 61,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citigroup Inc holds 0.16% or 3.01 million shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Bankshares reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability has 3.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bellecapital Int invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cambridge Advsrs holds 32,485 shares. Capital Invest Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 142,900 are held by Centre Asset Management Lc. The Tennessee-based Barnett & has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 502,287 shares. Barbara Oil holds 2.21% or 68,951 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc invested in 8,855 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares to 44,082 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).