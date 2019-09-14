As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, World Asset Management Increased by $2.32 Million Its Stake; Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding as Stock Value Rose

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 42,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 326,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, up from 283,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 371,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 637,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.75M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. It closed at $110.6 lastly. It is down 32.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Usd by 3,801 shares to 35,881 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,446 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quadrant Mgmt Ltd has 7,576 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 5,784 shares. Loudon Invest Ltd Co reported 112,275 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Johnson Counsel holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 302,513 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 522,800 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 46,266 are held by Front Barnett Ltd. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 65,420 shares or 2.38% of the stock. 73,777 were accumulated by Osborne Cap Mngmt Lc. Merriman Wealth Mgmt holds 5,429 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.68% or 26,916 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 17.69 million shares. Burt Wealth reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,362 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 756,395 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% or 361,306 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.01% or 514,274 shares. Amp Invsts invested in 0.01% or 24,447 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 296,994 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,357 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 1.55M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 98 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 68,980 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,700 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.