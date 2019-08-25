As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Huntington National Bank Has Decreased Its Position; Fagan Associates Has Upped Its Position in Walmart (WMT) by $2.34 Million

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06M shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 06/04/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart finishes due diligence to buy Flipkart stake: Report; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 52,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart declares $2.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Report: U.S. Retail Inventories High As Container Rates Retreat – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/15: (PVTL) (JCP) (WMT) Higher; (BGG) (TPR) (CSCO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,775 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp reported 4,144 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ent Finance Serv owns 11,059 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Ami Inv Mgmt has 1.25% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 24,249 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Llc has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 4,622 shares. Alps Advisors holds 613,416 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.57% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 23,876 shares. Strategic Finance Services Inc holds 0.45% or 33,311 shares in its portfolio. 229,788 are owned by Nuveen Asset Lc. Oarsman Cap, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,052 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,301 shares stake. 10,275 were accumulated by Chatham Capital Grp Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) by 5,140 shares to 59,182 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers (Prn) (UTF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsr accumulated 138,154 shares. 1.34 million are held by Cullen Capital. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications reported 153,515 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Oh has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,344 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 145,963 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd reported 176,024 shares stake. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 4.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lesa Sroufe And reported 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Finance Bancshares owns 216,931 shares. Cap City Trust Co Fl has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Investors has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 6.94M shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.4% or 257,813 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc reported 11,244 shares.