As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cullinan Associates Has Cut Position; Bollard Group Boosted Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Holding by $1.29 Million

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 15,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 70,711 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 55,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 382,298 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 278,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, down from 287,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,209 shares to 3,513 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 14,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prod (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap invested in 1.63% or 151,830 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.91% or 15.35 million shares in its portfolio. Oak Assocs Oh has 5.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.57M shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 196,101 shares. Winfield Associates has 8,011 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co reported 2.32 million shares. Cs Mckee LP invested 2.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Windsor Capital Management Lc has 14,267 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Stralem Co Inc owns 137,540 shares. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,285 shares. 89,576 were reported by Snow Cap Mngmt L P. Foundation Resources Mgmt Inc invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Freestone Liability reported 160,188 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PRSP,NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 76 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 57,488 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,233 shares. 17,197 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% or 33,499 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,753 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 4,957 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Opus Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 3,365 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 216,546 shares. Lynch & Assocs In owns 0.1% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 3,345 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 20,062 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co accumulated 52,113 shares. 1.96M are held by Northern.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.