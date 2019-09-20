As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Rock Point Advisors Decreased Its Stake; As Wal (WMT) Shares Rose, Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Cut Position by $431,640

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 58,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 15.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 221,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, down from 225,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 3.28M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 142,865 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company. Atwood & Palmer Inc has 4.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 543,452 shares. S&Co reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc stated it has 445,012 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vision Management reported 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,140 shares. Kynikos Assoc LP holds 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 32,100 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability holds 14,032 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 1.04 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.32% or 39,150 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi reported 2,725 shares stake. Dodge & Cox stated it has 25.66 million shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Ltd holds 0.27% or 30,308 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING) by 32,765 shares to 768,363 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advisors has invested 0.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 229,084 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Inc Ct has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Whalerock Point Ltd Liability invested in 11,382 shares. 43,219 were reported by Jolley Asset Mgmt. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hanson Mcclain reported 3,545 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1,914 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 715 shares. Farmers Tru has 85,974 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 778,664 shares. Country Tru Bancshares has invested 2.8% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hsbc Public Ltd Llc accumulated 1.93M shares. John G Ullman Associate Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 119,314 were accumulated by Brown Advisory.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,296 shares to 7,817 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.