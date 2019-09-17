As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.15 Million; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 105,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 343,556 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.22 million, up from 238,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 10.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 21,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 342,418 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74M, down from 363,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 13.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 144,298 shares to 996,466 shares, valued at $151.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Resources Inc Common (NYSE:PVG) by 79,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 4,354 shares to 46,569 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Amoco Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Viper Index Seri (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 43,219 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 5,442 shares. Provise Management Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,554 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 55,127 shares stake. Gyroscope Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 2,725 shares. Foster Motley invested 1.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 45,478 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,589 shares. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 110,308 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Lc accumulated 64,582 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has 1.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 555,338 shares. 136,000 were accumulated by Opus Investment Mgmt. Stralem And Communications Inc reported 112,890 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.