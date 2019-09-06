As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder Stack Financial Management Has Trimmed by $850,279 Its Position; Baillie Gifford & Company Position in Jd.Com (JD) Decreased by $18.81 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 627,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 9.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.85M, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 11.76 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $172.53M for 64.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 26,350 shares to 416,668 shares, valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 26,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

