As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder Spinnaker Trust Has Cut Holding; Regal Investment Advisors Increased Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 10,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 146,231 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00M, down from 156,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 24.27M shares traded or 29.40% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 11252.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 45,410 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 1.97 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “More Utilities Getting Serious About Becoming Carbon-Neutral – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,037 shares to 7,827 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,540 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.13 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 23,122 shares to 120,837 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 3,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mar (IUSB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better IoT Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cisco – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.