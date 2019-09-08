As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder Hikari Power LTD Lowered Position; Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) as Market Value Rose

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 54,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 24,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 963,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.09 million, down from 987,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 6.72M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,910 shares to 138,303 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 134,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Selling Puts on Cisco Systems is a Great Way to Generate Income – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) announces EC Approves its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Inlyta as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

