As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Market Valuation Declined While Mill Road Capital Management Upped by $791,398 Its Holding

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 818 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 4.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank reported 1.73 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 30,915 are held by Lau Assocs Limited Liability Corp. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 53,854 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Maryland-based Macroview Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,249 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation stated it has 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthquest invested in 5,912 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning holds 8,700 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc stated it has 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc has 496,799 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. The insider Glass Donald L bought $11,550.