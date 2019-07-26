As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Rk Asset Management Decreased The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Holding by $4.05 Million; Stock Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $386.36. About 154,017 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.28 million are held by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Company, Maryland-based fund reported 11,336 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 141,251 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,581 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management owns 1,051 shares. Quantitative Investment Lc has 8,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 90,102 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. Citigroup invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Grimes And holds 1,046 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Limited Company has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Hanson Mcclain invested in 402 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 17,404 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

