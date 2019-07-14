As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.32 Million; Borgwarner (BWA) Share Value Declined While Cwh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.08 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First United National Bank & Trust Tru has 33,905 shares. Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stephens Inc Ar holds 322,455 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Montecito Fincl Bank stated it has 52,242 shares. Pggm Investments has 4.90 million shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 26,390 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Noesis Cap Mangement has 7,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis has 1.13 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,548 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wms Ptnrs Lc reported 53,953 shares. Regent Inv Lc reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi Posts an Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AVGO Stock Fell After Broadcom Lowered Guidance, Semiconductor Stocks Follow – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,946 are owned by Community Financial Serv Grp Inc Ltd Com. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 792 shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc reported 0.08% stake. 5,644 were reported by Creative Planning. Cambiar Invsts Limited Co invested in 853,801 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Asset One Limited holds 0.02% or 110,085 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 107,620 shares. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Com invested in 1.56% or 406,214 shares. 1.63M were reported by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 8,870 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership owns 25,716 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America owns 593 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Glenmede Na stated it has 24,557 shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 62,272 shares.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner enters battery pack JV – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Analysts Love 5 Stocks That Other Wall Street Firms Hate – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner R2S® Takes Turbocharging to New Levels of Fuel Efficiency – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,566 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).