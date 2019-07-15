As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Lowered Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Private Bank & Trust Co Raised Position by $728,020

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 4.40 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 409 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $2013.86. About 1.78 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWP) by 2,974 shares to 24,752 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,541 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,158 were accumulated by Hilltop Holdg Inc. Macquarie Gru reported 94,021 shares. 180 are held by Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Polar Capital Llp reported 136,736 shares. D E Shaw has 244,709 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Northstar Ltd Com holds 2,826 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,828 are owned by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 4,025 shares stake. Illinois-based Nadler Financial has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 95,693 were accumulated by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 3,813 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested in 1,321 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 232,126 shares. 18,040 were reported by Kentucky Retirement.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation reported 138,981 shares stake. 134,217 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Hartford Fin Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 628,007 shares. 50,492 are held by Murphy Cap Management Incorporated. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company has 9,878 shares. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il has invested 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.85M shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.84% or 99.93 million shares. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0.07% or 382,757 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Hollencrest holds 0.74% or 104,746 shares in its portfolio.