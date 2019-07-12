As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, New England Research & Management Has Upped Position; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $1.32 Million as Shares Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 9,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 74,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 752,975 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,425 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has 877,871 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 29,910 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated owns 301,314 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,043 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc owns 12,925 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability owns 1.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 445,131 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 14,486 shares. California-based Jacobs And Ca has invested 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bartlett & Limited Company holds 0.11% or 51,695 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Llc holds 4,524 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1.8% or 251,964 shares. 125,300 are owned by Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,221 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.22 million shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.