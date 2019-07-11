As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Holder Sun Life Financial Trimmed Holding by $313,956; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shareholder Srb Has Lifted Its Stake by $21.60 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 5,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 3.96 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 19.08M shares traded or 95.96% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 57,310 shares to 60,217 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 61,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.