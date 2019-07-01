As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Holder Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Granahan Investment Management Lowered Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) by $4.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 33,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 47,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $152.17. About 606,442 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 31,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,302 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 182,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28B market cap company. It closed at $54.73 lastly. It is down 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perritt Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,956 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 1.57% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 6.25M shares. 9,834 were reported by New Vernon Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 58.05 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company has 12,925 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 51,495 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.09% or 236,771 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Commerce has invested 0.33% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Windsor Capital Management Llc owns 14,267 shares. The California-based Strategic Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tuttle Tactical holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,175 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd accumulated 1.77M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20,090 shares to 199,088 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: CSCO, NVRO – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Investors Can Expect from Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Security Fabric Products to Protect Nubank’s Network – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dexcom and Companion Medical Announce Collaboration to Integrate Dexcom CGM Data and InPenâ„¢ Insulin Data – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why DexCom Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why DexCom Shares Are Dropping Today – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Buy DexCom (DXCM) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $3.89 million activity. ALTMAN STEVEN R had sold 2,500 shares worth $292,593. KAHN BARBARA also sold $1.51M worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares. 6,000 shares were sold by SAYER KEVIN R, worth $893,400. Pacelli Steven Robert also sold $466,303 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Wednesday, January 23.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 382,240 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 63,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil And Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 90 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 16,464 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Invsts reported 1.03 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 22 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated has invested 0.09% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jane Street Gp Llc has 18,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability stated it has 144 shares. Dafna Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.66% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 32,338 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 787,099 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).