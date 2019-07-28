As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Stake in Aegion (AEGN) Has Boosted by $532,678 as Valuation Declined

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 56,563 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82M, down from 523,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares to 231,999 shares, valued at $25.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 310,464 shares. Matrix Asset New York accumulated 3.5% or 379,267 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP reported 3,949 shares stake. Portland Llc owns 5,158 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edmp has 2.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.6% or 939,879 shares. Nexus Invest Management holds 3.86% or 484,320 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 426,458 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc Inc has 2,586 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Pa has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wheatland Advsr reported 81,580 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsr Ltd holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 203,032 shares. North Star Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Mngmt reported 276,428 shares.

