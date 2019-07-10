As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Fred Alger Management Trimmed by $477,689 Its Position; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Shareholder Woodstock Has Trimmed Position by $1.01 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 9,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 77,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 5.38 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 74,175 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 166,329 shares to 4.37M shares, valued at $137.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 215,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.15 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.86 million for 35.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.