As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Lifted Position by $897,608; Sirios Capital Management LP Raised Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Share Price Declined

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 304,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.64 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 5.71 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 10.08 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 980,327 shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $54.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 152,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,426 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Nanavaty Maulik sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 3,038 shares. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael had sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

