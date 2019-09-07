As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Increased as Market Value Rose

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 38,797 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 34,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 38,958 shares to 160,494 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,263 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Llc has 27,490 shares. 3,476 are owned by Landscape Capital Limited Liability. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 18,304 shares. Fin Counselors stated it has 0.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 210,251 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Dept owns 0.33% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8,596 shares. California-based Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.35% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Tru Advsr LP owns 365,983 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 363,664 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. 18,971 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 18,609 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 12.28M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Llc has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 29,201 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,465 shares. Blue Chip Partners stated it has 237,003 shares. Bangor Natl Bank reported 21,574 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Stanley owns 73,154 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management reported 421,596 shares. Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,910 shares. Front Barnett holds 0.41% or 47,276 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 9,126 shares. Qs Lc invested in 616,810 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Parkside Bancshares & Tru reported 21,381 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation invested in 50,865 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 179,057 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Winch Advisory Service Lc stated it has 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Stelac Advisory Services Ltd has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).