As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Its Position; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Its Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by $327,732

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 11,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 332,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 320,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 13.91 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.47. About 1.22M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.68% or 3.16M shares. Piershale Financial Gru Inc has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benin Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,370 shares. Sterling Management holds 43,760 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 256,631 shares. 77,630 were reported by Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora. Chicago Equity Ltd holds 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 383,885 shares. 11,122 are held by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Co. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 138,816 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 1.07M shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh reported 1.57 million shares. Paradigm Fin Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 98,016 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il holds 232,344 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. 36,730 were reported by Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 111,706 shares to 131,640 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,410 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.80 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 8,409 shares to 58,659 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).