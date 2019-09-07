As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Has Lifted Stake; Resmed (RMD) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Has Raised Stake

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 24,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 410,063 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 20/05/2018 – ResMed-sponsored Studies Show Combining Home Oxygen and Home Non-invasive Ventilation is a Cost Effective Treatment for COPD; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 0.23% or 28,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 2,049 shares. 12,664 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 2,560 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 5,567 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 12,788 shares. Security National Trust stated it has 3,020 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank holds 0.05% or 475,700 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 4,036 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 44,698 shares. 127 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 328,356 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 1.46M shares stake.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regentatlantic Capital Llc owns 218,576 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. New Vernon Lc reported 9,834 shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 2,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Invest Counsel Inc owns 219,634 shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset holds 2.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 236,771 shares. Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 234,356 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 62,234 shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl Serv N A reported 144,344 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5.34% or 138,953 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,640 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 29,910 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy holds 0.32% or 32,556 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Seizert Cap Prns Limited reported 879,363 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares to 423,906 shares, valued at $22.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,608 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

