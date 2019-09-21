As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Western Un Co (WU) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Raised Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 11,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 280,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 292,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 684,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.19M, up from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 171,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 764,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Fed Finl Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “At Cisco Contact Center Summit, Cisco Sets Its Sights on the Cognitive Contact Center and Makes Cloud-Based Webex Contact Center Better Than Ever – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy From the Tech Sector – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,557 shares to 71,317 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

