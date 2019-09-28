As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Stake; Merck & Co. (MRK) Holder Bartlett & Co Lifted Its Position

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 6,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 96,074 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, up from 89,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 20/03/2018 – MERCK NAMES JENNIFER ZACHARY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap Management stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amica Retiree has invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Of Vermont owns 151,815 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Group Limited Com accumulated 5.20 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has 2,135 shares. Principal Financial Gru owns 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.71M shares. 18,499 were reported by Davis R M Inc. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 4.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.35% or 14,251 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 135,866 were reported by Advisor Limited Liability. Coastline Trust reported 119,828 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 73,000 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 21.41 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 77,829 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.91% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trustco Bank N Y has 1.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,118 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 139,425 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.57% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.98 million shares. Summit Fincl Strategies reported 6,468 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0% or 880 shares. The Colorado-based Peak Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.98% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca reported 1.89% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bell State Bank reported 4,342 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,587 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.53% or 1.44M shares. Harvey Management holds 0.1% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,189 shares to 794,568 shares, valued at $106.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,571 shares, and cut its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS).

