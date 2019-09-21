As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Rock Point Advisors Has Cut by $562,680 Its Position; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $366,265; Valuation Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 10,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 48,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 58,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.55M shares. Headinvest Lc, Maine-based fund reported 124,095 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 153,411 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Holt Capital Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp holds 0.47% or 30,370 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Co reported 95,261 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 55,127 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Bank reported 97,102 shares. Barbara Oil reported 68,951 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 2.72% stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co owns 1.04M shares. Stack Mgmt invested in 5.72% or 930,699 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 373,824 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 146,231 shares. The New York-based Nbt Bank & Trust N A has invested 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 17,683 shares to 352,696 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.