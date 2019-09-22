As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Eagle Asset Management Upped Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Shares Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 32,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 44,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 77,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 23,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 437,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.44M, up from 413,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 336,520 shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Select Equity Group Inc Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 15,394 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 23 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 29,893 shares. Assetmark reported 74 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 48,771 shares. Parkside National Bank owns 595 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 52 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 11,227 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Inc Lc holds 0.08% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 1,000 shares. Westwood Corp Il has invested 1.32% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Axiom Int Invsts Limited Liability De reported 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 92,700 shares to 344,041 shares, valued at $28.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 8,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,817 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowen Hanes And holds 992,047 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.72% or 68,521 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gru Pcl holds 91,314 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 175,864 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Com has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wetherby Asset has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 161,037 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation reported 280,756 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Hm Payson accumulated 1.64% or 834,563 shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,428 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca reported 33,400 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

