As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Its Position; Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Textron (TXT) Position by $4.70 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 94,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 132,186 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 226,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 747,579 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 13.84 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset One has 0.03% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 106,471 shares. Korea Invest holds 318,393 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% or 5,401 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 3.22 million shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 181,695 shares. Cibc Inc invested in 6,382 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 65,500 were reported by Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Missouri-based Bankshares has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Oppenheimer & owns 15,261 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 12,400 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 209,399 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.36% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Prudential Plc has 1.24 million shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 60,991 shares to 411,816 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 582,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.91M for 13.71 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical has 1.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signalpoint Asset Lc owns 13,098 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 616,810 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Lc invested in 0.78% or 47,203 shares. Moreover, Bridges Inv Management has 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wright Serv Incorporated holds 2.31% or 105,896 shares. Kessler Inv Group Lc stated it has 47,234 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Brinker Inc has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cidel Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.52% or 941,232 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated accumulated 301,314 shares. Burns J W New York stated it has 15,788 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. At Natl Bank reported 29,054 shares stake. 236,771 are held by Carret Asset Limited Liability. Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

