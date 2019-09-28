As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Edmp Lowered Its Stake; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 31.55 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49B, up from 29.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 2.21 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsrs accumulated 154,980 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 146,739 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Synovus Finance Corp reported 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hanson & Doremus Mngmt has invested 1.39% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 7,000 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 15,353 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 13,938 shares. Jabodon Pt Co stated it has 2.17% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 58,192 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 1.71 million shares. South Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.18% or 12,540 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 117,506 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.08% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 183,193 shares.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “History Suggests Seagate Technology Stock May Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2019: GLUU, ALLT, STX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Seagate Technology Looks Like A Good Bet – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 202,476 shares to 233,765 shares, valued at $41.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.