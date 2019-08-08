As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Capital Wealth Planning Decreased by $3.09 Million Its Stake; Sensato Investors Lowered Its Position in Netease (NTES) as Share Price Declined

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 65,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 5.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 56,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, down from 63,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock increased 7.06% or $15.24 during the last trading session, reaching $231.11. About 875,819 shares traded or 30.55% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.76 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Cybersecurity ETFs With Loads of Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2019 : CSCO, NTES, ZTO, FLO, JACK, VRTU, JE, UGP, GPL, EYES, EDAP, SORL – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NetEase At A Near-Term Crossroad – NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IXUS, ERUS, NTES, YUMC – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $310.28 million for 24.28 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.