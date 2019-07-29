As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding; Centene Dek (CNC) Share Price Declined While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Increased Position by $2.04 Million

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 5.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company's stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.74 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.08% or 779,020 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 883,966 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr LP has invested 2.93% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 1.81 million shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 57,646 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 383,552 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 70,717 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 0.02% or 408,065 shares. Viking Global Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4.20M shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 128,295 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & Tru Company, Virginia-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Eminence Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.83M shares stake. Schroder Mngmt reported 232 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Management invested in 48,795 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Private Asset has invested 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 2.45M shares. Principal Financial Gru invested in 0.42% or 8.26M shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 54,028 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Century invested in 11.01M shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blackrock holds 309.36M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 531,629 shares. Sumitomo Life Co holds 153,515 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co owns 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,646 shares. Moreover, Summit Gp has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,900 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.34M shares. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,880 shares.