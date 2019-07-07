As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Holding by $2.01 Million; Overlook Holdings LTD Maintains Stake in Bidu Us (BIDU)

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 37,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 603,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.61M, down from 641,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Worst Mistake China Stock Investors Can Make Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Join to Develop Nervana Neural Network Processor, Baidu Announces New Version of DuerOS – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Brushes Off a Shareholder Revolt Over Its Plans in China – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,500 shares to 8,722 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 152,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.