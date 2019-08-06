As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Cut Position; As German Amern Bancorp (GABC) Share Value Rose, Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Increased Position

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in German Amern Bancorp Inc (GABC) by 74.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 20,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 48,640 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 27,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in German Amern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 110,785 shares traded or 78.52% up from the average. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 15.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ German American Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GABC); 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 29.93 million shares traded or 38.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 72,079 shares. 3.75 million were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability. New England Invest Retirement Gp Inc reported 16,226 shares stake. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 41,000 shares. Btc Cap Management Inc reported 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macroview Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H And holds 1.54% or 523,211 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 27,038 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Altrinsic Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 28,040 shares. Bainco Interest holds 175,609 shares. 63,908 are held by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. 103,954 are owned by Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.1% or 6,514 shares. Intact Invest has 197,900 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 39,520 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 87,580 shares to 60,583 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 54,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,422 shares, and cut its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).