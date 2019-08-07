As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding by $507,475; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in China Mobile Hong Kong LTD Sponsor Adr (CHL) by $693,600 as Share Value Declined

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in China Mobile Hong Kong Ltd. Sponsor Adr (CHL) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Hong Kong Ltd. Sponsor Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 999,530 shares traded or 40.94% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) by 32,700 shares to 68,302 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,996 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.