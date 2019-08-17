As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.24 Million; Ao Smith (AOS) Position Has Increased by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 2.10 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin stated it has 8.26 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Lc has invested 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amer Rech & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,231 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 151,871 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Golub Gp Ltd Com accumulated 46,357 shares. Barry Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 4,979 shares. 6,514 are owned by Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com. Wealthquest owns 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,912 shares. Greystone Managed Investments stated it has 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt invested in 1.18% or 74,946 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.22% or 29,440 shares in its portfolio. 614,929 were reported by Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp. 105,950 are owned by Tradition Cap Management. Washington Trust National Bank holds 233,585 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

