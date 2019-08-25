As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $332,310; Paradice Investment Management Raised Holding in Gamestop New (GME) by $380,810

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 38,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 8.68 million shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Dalio’s Bridgewater Joins Rennaissance in Boosting GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Disagreement on Financial Reporting, Policies, Practices; 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 6,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 123,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 130,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 Video Game Stocks Spiraling on Trump Gun Violence Concerns – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GameStop Reports 2018 Holiday Sales Results NYSE:GME – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston esports team hires president of business operations to grow brand locally – Houston Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GameStop Corp. (GME) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop Stock: Next Stop, $2.50? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.22M are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Advent Management De has 11,094 shares. 838,038 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 14,400 were reported by Smith Moore. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 34,370 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 1.30 million shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A accumulated 257 shares. 17,359 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. Voya Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 80,517 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 30,584 were accumulated by Gam Ag. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,881 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Canandaigua Bancorp Com holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 87,834 shares. Moreover, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has 4.96% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Camarda Finance Advsr Lc accumulated 3,532 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Oh reported 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Salley And invested 3.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.47% or 22.06M shares. Crestwood Gru has invested 3.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,627 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piershale Financial Incorporated has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 2.13% or 130,648 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts holds 10,338 shares. Oak Assoc Oh reported 5.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability stated it has 355,203 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between US, China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,900 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays S/T Bd (SJNK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.