As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Cut Position by $1.56 Million; Private Bank & Trust Co Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Raised as Share Price Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 272,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, down from 302,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 1.28M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6,296 shares to 4,379 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,512 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Omnicom Drives Solid Organic Growth Amid Currency, Divestment Headwinds – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stockbeat: Trouble in Mad Men Land as Publicis Guidance Hits Sector – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Omnicom Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Beacon Financial Grp reported 12,173 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 98,750 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 40,555 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 116 shares. 391,859 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Invesco Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 442,208 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd. Legal And General Grp Plc invested in 1.50M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The New York-based Private Inc has invested 0.35% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,453 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Saturna has 2.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,487 shares. Fiduciary Co holds 1.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 941,446 shares. 351,100 were accumulated by Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,238 shares. Jag Limited Liability Co owns 53,061 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 348,773 shares. Columbus Circle, Connecticut-based fund reported 917,836 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt holds 1.41% or 105,917 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Invest Communications Limited Liability Com has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,209 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 0.07% or 11,798 shares. Becker Cap Management accumulated 1.28 million shares. Miles Cap reported 14,543 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Lc Ca has 3.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 164,100 shares. 4,471 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 28,108 shares to 112,768 shares, valued at $13.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 86,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.