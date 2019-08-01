As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Patten & Patten Increased by $411,598 Its Stake; Cit Group (CIT) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Holding by $4.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 75.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 114,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 595,351 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 07/03/2018 – Top U.S. bank regulator told to recuse himself from CIT Group matters; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.16M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.