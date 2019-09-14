As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Its Position; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Its Position in Aflac (AFL) as Share Value Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 312,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.69M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 17,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 491,681 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.95 million, down from 508,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,469 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ruggie Group Inc reported 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Jnba Fin Advsr stated it has 7.36% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Davenport Lc has 28,854 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Da Davidson & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc has invested 0.27% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 183,735 shares. Shell Asset Co accumulated 391,998 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,284 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 108,362 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.15% or 230,496 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Com reported 3,848 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 171 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,843 shares to 62,344 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 31,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Management holds 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 33,151 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 370,220 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0.87% or 14.68 million shares. Foster Motley holds 1.5% or 195,547 shares in its portfolio. 10,762 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. 142,606 were reported by Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 768,679 shares. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 28,610 shares. Madison Inv stated it has 553,750 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.95% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 217,994 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 4.99 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 181,057 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 53,093 are held by Wade G W. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.12 million shares or 5.07% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.