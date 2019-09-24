As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Grimes & Company Has Lowered Position; Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Capital Returns Management Lowered Its Stake

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 19,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 297,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27M, down from 316,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 14.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 15,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The hedge fund held 141,305 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.27M, down from 156,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.78. About 1.03M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,343 shares to 130,303 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) by 3,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors High (HYD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. The insider TANJI KENNETH bought $209,600. $300,648 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was bought by FALZON ROBERT.