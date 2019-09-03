As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Shah Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD)

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 20,160 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.68 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,766.62 down -7.32 points – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Ltd has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Twin Capital has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mcrae Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 4,000 shares. 1.56M were reported by Omers Administration Corporation. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 3,401 are owned by Cohen And Steers. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.94% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap reported 2.20 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co owns 496,140 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa stated it has 66,424 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Management owns 42,866 shares. Colrain Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,028 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 5,364 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc reported 62,903 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 26,035 shares to 258,450 shares, valued at $13.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 10,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 974,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA).