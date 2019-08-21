As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Trimmed Its Stake; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Price Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 306,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 20.99 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.11 million, down from 21.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 25.55M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Incorporated (CSCO) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 9,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 318,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18M, down from 327,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 8.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Savings Bank N A holds 16,390 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Aspen Inv Management has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,058 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 53,576 shares. 425,349 were accumulated by St Germain D J Communications. Alta Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 14,639 were reported by M&R Cap Mngmt. 23,219 are owned by Ruffer Llp. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,936 shares. Chatham Cap Group Inc holds 3% or 215,961 shares. Focused Wealth holds 18,556 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Inv has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Estabrook Capital Management has 347,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank has invested 2.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 8,267 shares to 43,535 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 27,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset has 0.46% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 62,850 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd invested in 322,717 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership reported 883,954 shares. Diligent Lc owns 43,228 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 53.30M are held by Legal And General Gru Public Limited. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.97% or 6.70 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 3.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 9,957 shares. Fairfield Bush & has 1.46% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,499 shares. Freestone Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 39,060 shares. 19.44M were reported by Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. 29,776 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 146,634 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10,820 shares to 20,537 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).