As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wedbush Securities Raised Its Stake; Rnc Capital Management Has Upped Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $465,888; Valuation Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 81,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 85,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 3.03 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins stated it has 4,055 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 7,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,054 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Com owns 70,000 shares for 6.84% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset accumulated 20,810 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 56,038 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 7,202 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 27,168 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 435,091 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,123 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.49% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 14,898 were accumulated by Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Ftb Inc holds 0.4% or 72,682 shares. 108,814 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research. 37,358 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Ltd.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73,040 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $62.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) by 23,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,594 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 114,790 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 126,061 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0% or 2,014 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 5.11% or 668,261 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability reported 36,898 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 206,914 shares. 929,653 are owned by Park Natl Oh. Advisory owns 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 303,658 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has 21,782 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 261,175 shares. 6,251 were reported by Carlson Cap Mngmt. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 42,866 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund has 1.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 87,520 shares. Argyle Capital invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,175 shares to 67,933 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,230 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

