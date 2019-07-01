As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Motco Has Decreased Stake; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Declined, Hendley & Co Lowered Stake

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 10,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 237,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 16.88 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 1.73M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR, AIRCRAFT MECHANICS REACH 5-YR LABOR PACT; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT CHANGES TO MAKE NOW; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,722 shares to 101,930 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Inter Term T/Exempt Admiral Shares (VWIUX) by 30,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 39,223 shares. 4.69M are held by Panagora Asset. Mraz Amerine Associates accumulated 14,948 shares. Mitchell Capital Communication has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Selway Asset invested in 124,820 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Addison Cap has invested 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept reported 4.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Efg Asset (Americas) owns 18,614 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 24.50M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sol Capital Mgmt Com accumulated 44,590 shares. Wms Partners Limited Company invested in 53,953 shares. Delta Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 90,865 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Comm invested in 81,166 shares or 2.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 316,475 shares stake. Wedge L LP Nc has 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 251,594 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 36 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tributary Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 9,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.44% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 64,406 shares. 20,151 were reported by Perritt Capital Mgmt. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Palladium Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 202 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,729 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 26,173 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 0.4% or 139,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 142,302 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.