As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $507,475; Renaissance Group Cut Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufac U (TSM) by $320,400 as Valuation Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufac U (TSM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 8,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,564 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, down from 451,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufac U for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 25.14 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) by 14,165 shares to 272,659 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (KNBWY) by 100,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Partners American Well to Boost Telehealth Services – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.