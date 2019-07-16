As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Rose, Holder Thompson Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $529,205; Litespeed Management Decreased Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 313,157 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/04/2018 – Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NYSE:NBL) by 14,456 shares to 147,669 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. Peirce Mary also bought $251,982 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Wednesday, February 6. $94,631 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E on Monday, February 11. Lawlor Brian G. had sold 11,000 shares worth $209,000.